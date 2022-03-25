Top 5

The 'Bridgerton' Cast, Channing Tatum and More Stars Reveal What It's Like Working With Pets on Set

‘Black Beauty’

Mackenzie Foy learned how to ride horses while filming the Disney+ equestrian movie, telling The Hollywood Reporter of her bareback training.

“It was probably like two weeks of training, but I knew that I was going to do this film a couple months earlier,” the Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress told the outlet in November 2020. “I actually wanted to start riding anyway once I finished high school, so this movie encouraged me to do it. I probably got ten lessons in on my own before I started filming. Once I got to South Africa, I worked with FilmEquus and they taught me everything I needed to know to do the film.”

