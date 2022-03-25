‘Dog’

The Magic Mike star’s bond with his late pooch Lulu inspired the 2022 film.

“We thought about [calling the movie] Lulu, but there was already a movie with that title,” Tatum explained during a W magazine interview that February. “But my character specifically tries to not say the dog’s name for so long — he’s just like ‘Dog! Dog! What’s up, dog?’ because he’s trying not to personalize the animal. But he obviously starts to have a connection with her and in the end, she becomes something to him.”