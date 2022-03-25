Top 5

Stories

Pets

The ‘Bridgerton’ Cast, Channing Tatum and More Stars Reveal What It’s Like Working With Pets on Set

By
The Bridgerton Cast Channing Tatum and More Stars Reveal What Its Like Working With Pets on Set
 Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP
8
2 / 8
podcast

‘Dog’

The Magic Mike star’s bond with his late pooch Lulu inspired the 2022 film.

“We thought about [calling the movie] Lulu, but there was already a movie with that title,” Tatum explained during a W magazine interview that February. “But my character specifically tries to not say the dog’s name for so long — he’s just like ‘Dog! Dog! What’s up, dog?’ because he’s trying not to personalize the animal. But he obviously starts to have a connection with her and in the end, she becomes something to him.”

Back to top