‘Frasier’

“[Eddie] was recast during the run of the show,” Kelsey Grammer recalled of working with a Jack Russell terrier on Frasier during a July 2017 interview with TV Guide. “So, the last appearance of Moose — the original Eddie — they actually did makeup on him because he got so … and gray that they sort of painted his markings back on him. [Production also] let him sit on the couch because he couldn’t really do tricks anymore.”

Grammer added that the pup used to bite costar John Mahoney whenever he was perched on Mahoney’s lap. The late actor, unlike his character, “hated” the dog, Grammer revealed.