‘Full House’

The ABC sitcom brought an assortment of pets to the set for various episodes, which kickstarted Candace Cameron Bure’s own affinity for animals.

“Being on Full House and being around so many animals, more than just dogs, we had a chimpanzee on the show and a donkey and a ferret and so much more,” the Fuller House alum told Today in December 2018. “So, I’m sure all of that contributed to my love of animals.”