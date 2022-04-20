‘Roar’

Merritt Wever stars in Apple TV+’s Roar anthology series, playing Elise in the episode, “The Woman Fed by a Duck.” Her character enters into a relationship with a waterfowl called Larry.

“I don’t know if the animal is going to start squawking, I don’t know if the animal is going to walk away, if it’s going to say I don’t want to do this anymore,” Wever told E! News in April 2022 of working with a live duck for the Apple TV+ series. “So it did feel like having a scene partner that was very alive and that’s always helpful as an actor.”