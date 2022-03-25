‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’

“I’m kinda f—ing crazy. I’m not one to be afraid of a role, and actually when roles are a bit frightening, that’s where you can find the most truth in the character and the story because we’re pushing ourselves,” Milo Ventimiglia told EW in August 2019 of taking on the lead role in the dog movie. “We’re pushing our boundaries. It was a very human story, kind of like This Is Us, where you have real-life stakes that were happening to this guy — his career as a race-car driver, his life with his family. It’s so deeply human, and the angle where you have a dog who happens to be an elevated soul and is watching his owner go through the trials of life, it felt like a unique story. It had magic without it feeling like it was trying to push the magic.”

He added at the time: “I spent a lot of time with the [two golden retrievers that played Enzo] before we started filming. When we were on set, I was the only one who was allowed to give affection and play with the dogs aside from the trainers because we needed that familiarity.