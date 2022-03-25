‘Turner and Hooch’

“Dogs force you to get out of your plan and out of your comfort zone, which is really great for a guy like me, who likes to run his scenes in the shower the night before,” Josh Peck opened up to Variety in July 2021 about his experience working with five French Mastiffs on the Disney+ revival. “The dogs would certainly pass gas sometimes in the middle of a scene, and usually I could power through it, but I’m not that professional. I’d be like, ‘I’m sorry, can we just take a moment and let the air literally clear?’”