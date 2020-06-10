Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Abby Lee Miller

Lifetime ended their working relationship with the former Dance Moms star when they decided in June 2020 that they would not be airing their spinoff series, Abby’s Virtual Dance-Off, after a Dance Moms star claimed the host made racist remarks to her daughter. “A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day… is ‘I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the Country Club with a box of 64,'” Adriana Smith, whose daughter Kamryn was part of Dance Moms season 8, revealed via Instagram at the time.