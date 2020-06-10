Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Dan Spilo

For the first time ever, Survivor removed a competitor from the game during season 39, airing in December 2019. Spilo was ejected from the game after multiple cast members claimed that his touching made them uncomfortable.

“Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player,” a title card read during the episode, which took place days after CBS had warned Spilo. He later issued an apology for his actions and stated that he “regrets” making anyone “uncomfortable.”