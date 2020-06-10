Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Josh Duggar

TLC decided to cancel 19 Kids and Counting in 2015, following allegations that Duggar had inappropriately touched multiple girls, including siblings, when he was a teenager. Jill and Jessa came forward with claims at the time. “I think in the case of what Josh did, it was very wrong. I’m not going to justify anything that he did or say it was okay. It’s not permissible. But I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist,” Jessa said at the time. “That is so overboard and a lie, really.”

He apologized in a statement via the family’s website. “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote. “I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”