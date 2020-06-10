Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute

Schroeder and Doute were cut from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 after former costar Faith Stowers revealed they falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. The full-time cast members released separate apologies via social media. “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” Schroeder wrote at the time. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Doute echoed the statement in her own Instagram post. “My actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” the James Mae T-shirt designer wrote. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”