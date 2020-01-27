Stars’ First Grammy Appearances

They may be big shots in the music industry now, but everyone has to start somewhere — why not the Grammys?

From Lady Gaga, who stunned Us in 2009 with her spiky headdress, to Justin Timberlake, who has been attending the award show since his days as a boy-bander (complete with bleach-blond perm), a star’s first Grammys appearance is a special moment never to be forgotten.

Some A-listers have done a total 180 since first walking the show’s red carpet (we’re looking at you, Ariana Grande!) while others look just the same (cough, cough, BSB).

Others still have progressed in other ways, completely transforming themselves from relatively unknown up-and-comers on the music scene to industry veterans.

