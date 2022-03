Billie Eilish

The 18-year-old made Grammys history in 2020 by being the youngest artist to ever be nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She scored another two nods and walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year at the end of the night. Her stripped-down performance of “When the Party’s Over” captivated the Staples Center audience.