Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” songstress was the most nominated artist of the 2020 Grammys — and opened the show with a powerful performance that paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant hours after his death made headlines. “Today, all of my little problems that were as big as the world were gone,” she said as she accepted the first Grammy award of her career for Best Pop Solo Performance. “Let’s continue to reach out and hold each other down.”