Lindsay Lohan

We’re all still waiting for Lohan’s true comeback, but her March 3, 2012 SNL hosting gig was certainly a good start. Mocking the shamefully addictive Real Housewives reality franchise, Lohan and the SNL ladies took a hit at her former employer and portrayed some of the Disney princesses as the boozy housewives of Bravo. Lohan scored laughs as a snarky Rapunzel, alongside Kristen Wiig’s drunken Cinderella.