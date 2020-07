Justin Timberlake

“Suit and Tie” singer Justin Timberlake and comedian Jimmy Fallon go together like peanut butter and jelly. The duo seemingly can do no wrong when they collaborate, so it was especially hilarious to watch Timberlake play a hyper, excitable Fallon during a Celebrity Family Feud sketch on Dec. 21, 2013 — while the Tonight Show host stood across from him onstage!