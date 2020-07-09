Alec Baldwin

The 30 Rock alum gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of President Donald Trump, even earning an Emmy Award for the recurring character in 2017 and another Emmy nomination the next year. Despite being a fan-favorite parody, Baldwin revealed in September 2019 that he wasn’t looking forward to bringing his impression back to SNL. “I don’t think it’s doing anything. It’s not doing anything good or bad for [Trump],” he said on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series, Hiking with Kevin.