Ashley Tisdale: Zac Efron

The Merry Happy Whatever actress revealed that her close bond with Efron made for an uncomfortable kiss when he guest starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006. “It’s the worst because I’m so close to him and he’s like my brother,” Tisdale told Elle in January 2020. “At the time, he was used to acting on, like, Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel.”

She recalled him trying to kiss her with his tongue, saying, “I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I, like, closed my mouth so fast. I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’ It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody. We had already done [High School Musical]. I had known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. It’s just [that] we’re just too close.”