Emma Watson: Rupert Grint

The Beauty and the Beast actress recalled the uncomfortable lead-up to kissing her longtime friend in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. “I was like, ‘Do I use tongue? Do I cover my teeth? What do I do? Do I go first? Oh my God,’” she told MTV News in July 2009. “I ended up pouncing on Rupert. I was so desperate to get it over. After the first take, he was like, ‘Whoa, there! Where did that come from?’ I was like, ‘Sorry!'”