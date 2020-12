Scott Foley: Tyra Banks

The Scandal alum named the supermodel as his worst-ever onscreen kissing partner while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2019. “She was just not into it,” he said about Banks’ Felicity smooch. “I think it was her first onscreen kiss, and I was so excited about it, but it was … a lot bigger than it needed to be or should have been.”