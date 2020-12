Selena Gomez: Dylan Sprouse

When guest starring on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006, Gomez had to smooch Sprouse and it did not go as planned. “I actually leaned in to kiss him and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing, like, half of his lips,” she told Tiger Beat in January 2009. “It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world.”