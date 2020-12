Tobey Maguire: Kirsten Dunst

Maguire’s iconic Spider-Man kiss with Dunst was anything but fun for the two actors. “I was hanging upside down, it was really late at night, it was raining, and the whole time I had rainwater running up my nose,” Maguire told Parade in April 2007. “Then, when Kirsten rolled back the wet mask, she cut off the air completely.”