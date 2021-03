Harrison Ford

Shia LaBeouf (not pictured) tricked his Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull costar into donning his character’s costume and retrieving the winner’s name from an orb inside the Pauley Pavilion in California in March 2008. “I’ll handle this,” Ford said just before a goblet of green goo flipped upside down and drenched the actor. Backstage, Ford admitted the slime was “green and yucky.”