Chris Pratt

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was also slimed as he accepted the award for Favorite Butt-Kicker at the 2019 show. “Thanks @nickelodeon and all the kids who voted!!!” Pratt wrote alongside an Instagram picture at the time. “I’m humbled and honored to be your kids choice awards favorite butt-kicker. Now [if] you’ll excuse me I’ve got slim to clean out from deep within my nostrils.”