Award Shows

Stars Getting Slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Chris Pratt, JoJo Siwa, More

By
Chris Pratt
 Kevin Winter/Getty Images
34
27 / 34
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Chris Pratt

The Jurassic World actor got slimed in the control room during the live broadcast in March 2017.

Back to top