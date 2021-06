Katherine Heigl

The former Grey’s Anatomy star wed pop-turned-country singer Josh Kelley in a December 2007 ceremony in Utah. The couple, who met on the set of Kelley’s 2005 music video “Only You,” adopted daughter Naleigh from South Korea in 2009. Three years later, they adopted daughter Adelaide. Heigl gave birth to her and Kelley’s son, Joshua, in December 2016.