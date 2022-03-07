Post Malone

The “Sunflower” singer performed a stripped-down version of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” in March 2021 as part of the We’re Texas fundraiser. The musician honored his Texas roots — he was raised in Grapevine, Texas, but born in Syracuse, New York — while helping raise money for victims of the state’s ice storms earlier in the year.

“Hey guys, it’s Posty! I’m very grateful and very happy to be a part of this,” the “Rockstar” singer said during the virtual show. “I want to say thank you to Matt and everybody’s who’s involved. We’re just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes and have a good time. Thank you, guys, very much. I love you guys.” He later performed Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown” to cap off the event.