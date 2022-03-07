Taylor Swift

The musician started her career in country with “Teardrops on My Guitar” and “Tim McGraw,” singles from her self-titled 2006 album. By 2014, she’d fully transitioned to pop with her album 1989, but the Pennsylvania native still loves her roots. She wrote Little Big Town‘s “Better Man” in 2017 and she returned to the genre with select songs since then.

Her rereleased album, Red (Taylor’s Version), included a previously unpublished song called “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” that features Chris Stapleton. Blake Lively directed the 2021 music video, which was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award the following year.