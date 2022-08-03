Aaron Taylor- Johnson

While shooting Bullet Train, the Kick-Ass actor sustained an injury that landed him in the hospital. “We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand,” he told Variety at the film’s August 2022 premiere. “And I literally went wham, passed out. And then I came back and was like, ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like, ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So, then I spent the night in the hospital.”

The English actor added, “You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know, you gotta get a couple battle scars. Some war wounds.”