Alan Ritchson in ‘Reacher’

“Reacher’s a heavy yoke to wear, he left me a little wounded. I broke a joint, my AC joint in the shoulder. I had surgery when we wrapped. I tore an oblique in a fight on set,” Ritchson revealed during an interview with Variety in February 2022. “It was rough, but I got through it and I feel better than ever now. Hopefully, we can do many more. I’ll put those scars behind me.”