Blake Lively in ‘The Rhythm Section’

Lively revealed in January 2020 that she had shattered her hand doing her own stunts on the set of The Rhythm Section, which resulted in the producers halting filming for six months. “There’s one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand,” the actress told the hosts of Good Morning America. “My hand basically turned to feta cheese.” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress explained that she was shooting a scene with Jude Law, and holding a fake rubber knife, when her hand hit his elbow. “I broke some things and dislocated some things and severed a ligament,” she revealed. “It was pretty intense.”