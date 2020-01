Channing Tatum in ‘Foxcatcher’

Tatum suffered multiple injuries on the set of the 2014 crime drama, including a head laceration during a scene in which his character smashes his head into a mirror. “I went through the wall on the other side,” the actor told reporters in May 2014, per Variety. “I missed the stud by about four inches. I was lucky. But the cut on my head was real.”