Dylan O’Brien in ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’

O’Brien was reportedly struck by a vehicle on the set of the YA action film in March 2016, leaving him with a concussion, facial fracture and brain trauma among his injuries, as Vulture reported in September 2017. “I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn’t an easy journey back,” he told the site of his six-month recovery. “There was a time there where I didn’t know if I would ever [act] again … and that thought scared me too.”