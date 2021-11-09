Gal Gadot in ‘Red Notice’

“I cut my toe, remember?” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021 while talking with her costars Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. “I was bleeding.”

The Wonder Woman star joked, “I almost died. You know the part when I’m kicking the handcuffs? Then I cut my toe. I just went all for it.”

Johnson remembered the injury, noting that Gadot pushed through the pain. “At that time there was so much blood on the set. We were all concerned, EMTs were coming in, everyone was coming in, making it a big deal,” he explained. “And she said something I’ll never forget. She goes, ‘I ain’t got time to bleed,’ and then we just kept shooting. It’s like, ‘Holy s–t. She’s my hero!’”