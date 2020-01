George Clooney in ‘Syriana’

The actor suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for the 2005 geopolitical thriller. “I was at a point where I thought, ‘I can’t exist like this. I can’t actually live,’” he told Rolling Stone in November 2011. “I was lying in a hospital bed with an IV in my arm, unable to move, having these headaches where it feels like you’re having a stroke, and for a short three-week period, I started to think, ‘I may have to do something drastic about this.’”