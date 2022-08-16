Jameela Jamil
Jamil suffered some unfortunate injuries while doing her own stunts for the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. “I was hurting in a place that I really didn’t know exists,” the London native told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 at the show’s Hollywood premiere.
The Good Place actress — who plays Titania, a social media influencer and rival to the titular She-Hulk (played by Jennifer Walters) — got hurt … down there.
"You'll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a–hole," Jamil told reporters. "I didn't know that was possible!"