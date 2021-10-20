Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

“I’m getting old is what’s happening,” the actor said during an October 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of his Aquaman sequel injuries. “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up, but it’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.”

The Hawaii native said that although he loves his job, he sometimes gets a “little too excited” when shooting action scenes. “Then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now,” he added.