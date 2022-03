John Cho in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

“I put a lot of my life into it. I’d gotten injured shooting that show and so I took a year off because of the surgery and devoted myself to rehab, came back and finished the show,” Cho told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2022 about the short-lived Netflix series. “It was this huge mountain for me to climb healing from that injury. I felt good about myself as a result.”