Kristin Chenoweth in ‘The Good Wife’

Chenoweth was injured on the set of the CBS legal drama in July 2012. “Basically, a big lighting thing fell and hit me,” she revealed on Live With Kelly & Michael that September. “Knocked my face and slammed me into the ground. The back of my head got hit on the curb. … I had a skull fracture, rib issue and neck issue and a hip issue.”