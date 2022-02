Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in ‘Against the Ice’

The actor revealed that while shooting the Netflix film, he “got a small concussion” in a fight scene with a CGI polar bear, which was played by a “heavyweight judo champion of Iceland who also does work as a stunt guy.”

“On the day, I wanted it to look as good as possible, so I let my head go and he really went for it, throwing me around like a rag doll,” Coster-Waldau told Deadline in February 2022. “Very strong man.”