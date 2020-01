Rachel Brosnahan in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

In a January 2020 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Brosnahan revealed that her role in the Amazon comedy gave her a “corset-related injury.” She explained: “We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can’t really take very many breaths. And I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained, and apparently, some of my ribs are sort of fused together. … I can’t take super deep breaths anymore.”