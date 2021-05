Robert De Niro

The Oscar winner revealed in May 2021 that the injured his leg on the set of Martin Scoreses’ Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma. “I tore my quad somehow,” De Niro told IndieWire of the incident. “It’s just a simple stepping over something and I just went down. The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it’s manageable.”