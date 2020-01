Ruby Rose in ‘Batwoman’

Rose explained the “Pez dispenser scar” on her neck in a September 2019 Instagram post, revealing she had injured herself on the set of the CW show. “A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” she wrote. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal [cord]. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms.”