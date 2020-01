Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

Cruise broke his ankle jumping between buildings in a stunt for the 2018 action movie. “I knew instantly my ankle was broken, and I really didn’t want to do it again, so just got up and carried on with the take,” the actor recounted on The Graham Norton Show that year. “I said, ‘It’s broken. That’s a wrap. Take me to hospital,’ and then everyone got on the phone and made their vacation arrangement.”