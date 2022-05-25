Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo to Star in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

Gaten Matarazzo

Before returning to Hawkins for the final season of Stranger Things, Matarazzo will head to the Great White Way to star in Dear Evan Hansen as the lead character’s friend, Jared Kleinman beginning July 19, 2022. “Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity.” Matarazzo has previously appeared in 2011′s Priscilla Queen of the Desert and in 2014′s Les Misérables.