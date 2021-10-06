Jane Lynch

The Glee alum, who last appeared on the Great White Way in the 2013 production of Annie, will star alongside Beanie Feldstein in the spring 2022 revival of Funny Girl. Lynch is set to play Mrs. Rosie Brice, the supportive mother of Feldstein’s Fanny.

“The first music I ever learned in my life was from Funny Girl. My mother was a huge fan of musicals and especially this one — we bonded on this musical,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2021. “I knew every breath of the Broadway cast album before I was like 10 years old. I sang it all over the house. We were big fans of it.”