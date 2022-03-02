Sutton Foster, ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘The Music Man,’ and More

Foster is a bonafide Broadway baby. She’s starred in multiple hit shows, including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical, Anything Goes and more. The Bunheads alum is the recipient of two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical: one for her role as the titular character in Thoroughly Modern Millie and the other for portraying Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. She currently stars in The Music Man with Jackman.