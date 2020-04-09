Alicia Keys

The “Underdog” songstress announced she’d be joining Verizon’s weekly streaming entertainment series Pay It Forward Live on April 9 in support of small business affected by COVID-19. The performance, which will take place at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Twitter (@Verizon), Yahoo and Fios channel 501, encourages viewers to tag their favorite local businesses and do what they can to support them. Through the program, Verizon also donates $10 to support small businesses (up to $2.5 million) when the hashtag #PayItForwardLive is used.