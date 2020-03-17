Ben Gibbard

The Death Cab for Cutie singer took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to announce his plans to do a live concert daily. “For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio,” he wrote. “We will be streaming on YouTube / Facebook at 4pm PST daily — link in bio.”

Gibbard continued, “We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best.”