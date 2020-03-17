Joe Jonas

While not exactly a full-on concert, the Disney Channel alum took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to dance and jam to songs from his past. He briefly sang along to “Lighthouse,” a song from his lone solo album, Fastlife. He noted that he was “going through memory lane” while listening not to just his own solo music, but Jonas Brothers songs as well.

Jonas’ big brother, Kevin Jonas, joined his Instagram Live partway through. They listened to “BB Good,” “Shelf” and “Burnin’ Up” from their A Little Bit Longer album together, among other songs.